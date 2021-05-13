Dr. Shmuel Katz releases video countering anti-Israel claims

Former IDF officer and StandWithUs international board member Dr. Shmuel Katz released this short video today in conjunction with Bet El Institutions countering oft-repeated anti-Israel claims, such as “Israel was built on stolen land.” The 5 ½-minute video covers additional topics, such as the Jewish People’s international legal claim to Israel, Israel’s continuous pursuit of peace with its neighbors, and what resources are out there to get more informed on the issues.

