Contra to the deafening world silence on Hamas agression

After more than 1,000 rockets against Israel, the response of the EU, the UN, and too many governments to the Islamist violence is a deafening silence. I expect the Italian govt will issue a stern condemnation.

Long live Israel, fighting for its right to exist, long live peace" said Matteo Salvini, leader of Lega, on the recent escalation of violence that broke out after the attacks of Hamas against Israel.

As Lega Giovani, we want to add ourselves to the chorus of support for Israel, attacked for the umpteenth time by the Islamist forces of Hamas that have been preventing the achievement of peace in the region for years.

Israel's right to exist cannot be threatened and the international community must take a firm stand in defense of the only true Democracy in the Middle East.

As young people active in politics, we hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible and with the least number of deaths. We want to express our closeness to the young Israelis to whom we wish a future of peace, without war and terrorism.

Our friendship with the Israeli people was also shown in recent webinars with Likud youth representatives, during which we had very interesting and close exchange of views on the political situations of our country and about the friendship between Italy and Israel."

This note is signed by:

Hon. Luca Toccalini, member of the Italian Parliament and Chairman of Lega Giovani

Davide Quadri, international secretary of Lega Giovani.

In Italian:

Lega Giovani Message of Support in Italian

The Young Padanians Movement (Italian: Movimento Giovani Padani, MGP), now called Youth League (Lega Giovani) is the youth wing of Lega Nord (LN), a National political party in Italy.