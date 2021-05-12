Gantz to Austin: It's our right to protect our people

In a phone call earlier today with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III against a backdrop of escalation in the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Benny Gantz highlighted the right and duty of the State of Israel to protect its citizens and its sovereignty.

Minister Gantz thanked Secretary Austin for the Defense Department’s ironclad support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its people, as well as for his strong condemnation of rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups targeting Israeli civilians. He further emphasized that Israel will continue to strike Hamas so as to restore long term calm.

"It is our right and duty to protect our sovereignty and our people; thank you for your ironclad support", Gantz said.