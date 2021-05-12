House Republicans oust Liz Cheney from leadership post over conflict with Trump

House Republicans on Wednesday voted to oust House No. 3 Republican Liz Cheney from her position as chair of the 212-member House Republican Conference, Reuters reported.

The move came over Cheney's continued conflict with President Trump. In recent days, the Wyoming Republican had tweeted that "The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

In the past, Cheney had accused Trump of "provoking an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes." The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, she was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots.

“It’s clear that we need to make a change,” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told his fellow Republicans in a letter announcing Wednesday’s vote, according to Reuters. “These internal conflicts need to be resolved, so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team.”