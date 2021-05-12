Netanyahu: We will inflict blows Hamas has not dreamt of

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at Wolfson Hospital in Holon to visit Israeli citizens who were wounded by strikes from Hamas rockets.

"I came here to Wolfson Hospital to visit Orin, a little girl who suffered an injury that could have been fatal, and with the wonderful work of people in the place and of the doctors here she survived. Next to her is a child who is being treated from Gaza - and that shows you all the difference between the people of our culture and the people of darkness," Netanyahu declared.

He wanted to send a message to Hamas in Gaza. "I said yesterday that these sons of darkness, the terrorists of Hamas and Islamic Jihad - who have blood on their heads."

"A little while ago, we eliminated senior commanders in the Hamas General Staff, including the Gaza Brigadier General and other commanders. This is just the beginning, we will inflict blows on them that they have not dreamt of," Netanyahu said.