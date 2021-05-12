Oxford U student leaders release "inexcusable" solidarity statement

A statement from student leaders at Oxford University, UK titled “In solidarity with Palestine” has caused outrage among Jewish students for its inaccurate one-sidedness and lack of mention of the hundreds of Hamas rockets being fired into Israel, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

The statement by the president of Oxford’s St Anne’s Junior Common Room and a representative of Oxford’s Middle Common Room called for “solidarity to St Anne’s Muslim and Palestinian members” and stated, “Israeli forces confronted a peaceful protest near Al-Aqsa mosque… Israeli forces took streps to disperse members of the protest using rubber bullets, water-cannoned armoured vehicles and stun grenades.”

It further described the “the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque” during Ramadan, urging students to “combat the noticeable lack of support” for the overall Muslim and Palestinian community.

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) told the Jewish Chronicle, “UJS have received countless messages about anti-Semitic abuse that is directed/targeted towards Jewish students.”

They aded that Jewish students feel excluded and unsupported and called the message “inexcusable” and urged that it be amended.