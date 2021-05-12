Gideon Sa'ar meets Israel's President Reuven Rivlin

New Hope Chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday morning met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

The meeting was requested by Sa'ar, to discuss recent political developments and other issues.

"The discussion focused on a number of issues which affect the recent developments in the country, including the security issues and public security," Galei Zahal quoted Sa'ar as stating.

On Wednesday afternoon, Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid, spoke with Rivlin about the ongoing security situation and the political situation. In the meeting, Lapid updated the President that efforts to form a government are ongoing.

Also on Wednesday, significant progress was reported in coalition talks among the native center-left parties. Most of the progress has been in negotiations between Yesh Atid, Labor, and Meretz, News 12 reported.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Yamina hopes to resume negotiations and sign on the formation of a government led by Yamina's chief, MK Naftali Bennett, and with the support of MK Mansour Abbas' United Arab List (Ra'am), after tensions between Gaza and Israel die down.