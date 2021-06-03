A sneak peak inside the world's best intelligence agency

This coming October 2021, an extraordinary group of tourists from abroad will arrive in Israel for the adventure of a lifetime. Instead of going to the beach or visiting popular and familiar sites, the tour group’s itinerary will include, among other things, watching military trials of Hamas members, visiting the Qalandiya checkpoint, observing Hezbollah positions on the northern border and the highlight of the trip – a special tour of the legendary Israeli spy agency, the Mossad.

Behind the special program is the NGO Shurat Hadin, which represents terror victims in lawsuits conducted in Israel, the US, Canada and a number of countries in Europe, and which has organized this unprecedented tour of Israel that includes a glimpse “behind the scenes” of the Mossad, billed as “the world's best intelligence agency.”



The educational tour, described by Shurat HaDin’s president, attorney Nitzana Darshan-Leitner, as “a once-in-a-lifetime adventure,” will last for a week. Over the course of the tour, the participants can expect to meet people such as former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, as well as former Mossad agents, including “Udi L.,” “Danny T.,” “Uzi S.,” “Sima S.,” and a female agent identified only as “Dana,” who will give a presentation on “dilemmas of being a women agent of the Mossad.”

The participants on the tour in the footsteps of the Mossad will visit the Museum of the Intelligence Community in Glilot, meet with the family of “Our Man in Damascus,” executed Mossad agent Eli Cohen, and hear a lecture bearing the mysterious title “The Russian Connection” from the former Mossad agent Ran Shehori. In addition, they will also receive an instructive lecture on the secret cyber war waged by Israel's security forces.



Peter Reynders, of Germany, had joined a past Mossad mission: “There were so many highlights on the trip! Meeting Shir Peled, former female undercover agent in the elite counterterrorism unit and many other courageous women fighting for the safety of Israel was definitely one of them,” explained Peter.

“Also learning about the strict ethics of the Border Patrol near Ramallah - how to avoid casualties among rioters - I think the US police have a lot to gain by training with them. Spending time with young Israeli soldiers, who take enormous risks and responsibilities, was also a truly unique experience.”



The missions are meticulously organized with five-star accommodations and meals and include a balance of relaxing sea and sun, historical site-seeing, and a thrilling peak into the world’s leading intelligence agency. Today, visitors to Israel want to be exposed to the real story and understand first hand what is taking place on the borders and in Israeli military courtrooms.

“I have been on two Shurat HaDin missions and can't recommend them more highly! You don't have to be Jewish to appreciate the amazing people you meet, the places you go and all you will learn! Israel is the global front line against terrorism and Shurat HaDin plays a critical role,” recalls Steve Turner, a returning guest on the mission from the USA.

Other special highlights from past missions include: watching a military court trial of Hamas members, and a visit to the Border Police base in Jerusalem and the Qalandiya checkpoint. The tour will also include a tour of the Lebanese border, the Golan Heights and the Gaza border, where participants will view Gaza from the heights of a water tower belonging to one of the kibbutzim in the Gaza vicinity, and will hear a lecture on the security threats following the Israeli disengagement and withdrawal from Gaza. Along the way, the more familiar attractions will not be left out: a cruise on the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee), visits to Masada, and Jerusalem - including a visit to the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Museum.

“I have participated in five missions since 2011 and keep coming back because nothing compares to what Shurat HaDin offers if you care about Israel and its security challenges. I never thought I would be walking in a terror tunnel on the Lebanese border or meet Eli Cohen's family. The missions put you on the front lines and immerse you directly in what's going on,” explains Rob E. a participant from the United States.

COURTESY OF MAARIV