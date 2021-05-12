Progress in coalition talks by the 'bloc for change'

Significant progress has been made in coalition negotiations among parties in the "bloc for change."

Most of the progress has been in negotiations between Yesh Atid, Labor, and Meretz, News 12 reported.

At the same time, Yamina is hoping to renew negotiations and sign on the formation of a government led by Yamina's chief, MK Naftali Bennett, and with the support of MK Mansour Abbas' United Arab List (Ra'am), after tensions die down.

Abbas on Monday put the brakes on contacts with both Yesh Atid and Yamina, following an escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

On Tuesday, Bennett was asked if in light of the recent violence perpetrated by Arabs against Jews, he would agree to sit in a coalition together with MKs from the United Arab List. He did not respond to the query.