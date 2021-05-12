Police commander rammed in northern Israel

Israel Police are investigating a ramming attack in which a police commander was injured in northern Israel.

The ramming occurred Tuesday night on Route 65 in the Wadi Ara area.

The Wadi Ara valley and the area around it are populated mostly by Israeli Arabs.

Police officers arrived at the scene of the ramming following reports of rioters who checked the identities of the drivers prior to attacking them.

Immediately after police arrived at the scene, another vehicle passed through the area, injuring a police commander, who was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Responding to the attack, police detectives fired at the escaping vehicle.

The driver who rammed the officer has not yet been located.

Also on Tuesday night, rocks were hurled and police were attacked near Bedouin settlements in southern Israel.