Yitzhar: Border Police forces leave Kumi Ori neighborhood

The entrance to Yitzhar on Wednesday morning

After nearly two years during which the Border Police were a constant presence in Yitzhar's Kumi Ori neighborhood, the forces left the area on Wednesday morning.

Two years ago, then-Central Command Commander Nadav Padan signed an order turning Kumi Ori into a closed military zone. Since then, the Border Police have been a constant presence, preventing anyone who is not a resident from entering the area.

On Wednesday, presumably due to the tense security situation and the need to deploy Border Police forces in other areas, the forces left Kumi Ori.

Responding to the event, the town of Yitzhar issued a statement saying: "It's very good that in the military command, they understand the order of priorities and send the Border Police officers to fight the real enemy. Better late than never."

"During this difficult time, our hearts are with the residents of central Israel, the residents of Lod, Acre, and the mixed neighborhoods."