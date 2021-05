Watch: IDF destroys home of top Hamas official Watch the IDF strike that destroyed the home of top Hamas official Zalech Dahaman used as a weapons cache for the terror group. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Israeli airstrike in Gaza An IDF spokesperson said that an Israeli Air Force reported that a recent strike destroyed the home of top Hamas official Zalech Dahaman used as a weapons cache for the terror group.



