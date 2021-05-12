IDF shoots down unmanned aircraft from Gaza

An unmanned aircraft from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip crossed into Israeli airspace Wednesday morning, an IDF spokesperson said.

Israel's air defense network spotted the drone aircraft and opened fire on it, downing the unmanned aircraft.

"A short time ago, air defense soldiers shot down an unmanned aircraft which entered Israel from the Gaza Strip," the IDF announced.

The incident comes after terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave launched hundreds of rockets at central and southern Israel, including over 100 rockets at the Tel Aviv area Tuesday night.

The IDF responded by eliminating several key figures of Hamas' intelligence, Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department and his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department.

Also targeted were homes of Hamas members that were being used as terror infrastructure.