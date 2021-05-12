UN envoy: Stop the fire immediately

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, on Tuesday called for an end to the escalation in Gaza, warning of a “full-scale war”.

“Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation,” he tweeted.

“The cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working with all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now,” added Wennesland.

The rocket attacks from Gaza continued throughout the day on Tuesday. Around 9:00 p.m., Red Color sirens sounded in central Israel as Hamas made good on its threat to launch rockets at Tel Aviv.

Hamas claimed that it launched 130 rockets in the direction of Tel Aviv.

Earlier in the day, two Israelis were killed in rocket attacks on the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon.