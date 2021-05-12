Nikki Haley: Happy Jerusalem Day

Former United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Monday congratulated Jerusalem on the 54th anniversary of its reunification in the 1967 Six Day War.

“God bless the eternal and undivided capital of Israel. Happy Jerusalem Day!” she tweeted.

The former Ambassador also attached a photo of herself from an event at the Western Wall that she attended with her husband in 2019.

Last month, Haley indicated that she would not mount a bid for the White House in 2024 should former President Donald Trump decide to run again.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it. That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made,” she said.

Haley stepped down from her UN role in late 2018 but had reportedly done so while on friendly terms with Trump.

Following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, however, she directly criticized Trump for his involvement in stoking the riots.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again," Haley told Politico magazine.

It has been widely speculated that Haley is seeking a presidential run in 2024. She recently established a political action committee (PAC), further fueling speculation she could be laying the foundation for a presidential bid.