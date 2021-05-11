Emergency Fund First Aid for Families on the Confrontation Line

Hundreds of thousands of families on the fire war and hundreds of missiles been fired from Gaza.

The damage is multidimensional, and the final results in body and mind are still unknown.

Rescuers report dead, injured and anxiety-stricken adults, women and young children.

Some families have lost loved ones and some have lost their homes destroyed by the missiles.

They urgently need emergency financial assistance, medical care and temporary accommodation.

They need your help, God forbid they will crash!

The Avior organization, which assists victims of terrorism, has taken on this task

Our Help Center receives thousands of help requests!

Please help save them.

We need your help!

Click here to help>>

All contributions are Tax-deductible