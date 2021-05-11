Binyamin Council head caught in stone ambush

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, who was on his way back from the Binyamin Veterans Conference in the north of the country, was caught in a stone ambush at the Daburiyya junction Tuesday night.

Arab rioters blocked the intersection with burning tires, and Gantz as well as other passengers were forced to get out of his vehicle in an attempt to clear the roadblock.

After getting out of the vehicles, a group of Arabs emerged and began attacking Gantz and the other passengers with stones.

Security forces arrived at the scene to rescue the victims. Damage was caused to the vehicle and several of the passengers suffered from shock.