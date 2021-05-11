UK Zionist Federation urges media to label Hamas rocket fire terrorism

A leading UK Jewish advocacy group is urging the media and politicians to label the firing of rockets by Hamas into Israel as terrorism.

“Insofar as the current rocket attacks against Israel by Hamas, we call upon politicians and the media to act responsibly and call out Hamas’s continued cynical exploitation of this unrest for what is is – terrorism,” said Zionist Federation (ZF) Chair Paul Charney in a statement.

ZF condemned the PA and Hamas for “seizing upon the civil dispute in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem as an excuse to incite and call for violence against Israel.”

“The desecration of Al Aqsa, the Temple Mount and the holy month of Ramadan by those radicals fuelled by their leaders’ calls for violence is inexcusable. Israel’s police have every right, indeed it is their duty, to use the means at their disposal to disperse the rioters and restore calm,” Charney wrote.

He continued, “Over 350 rockets have been fired indiscriminately into Israel from Gaza over the past 18 hours, sending hundreds of thousands of Israeli men, women and children literally running for their lives to the safety of bomb shelters, an depriving the children of southern Israel their right to being able to just go to school. So too are Palestinian civilians in Gaza suffering, caught up once again in the crossfire from their leaders’ wholly irresponsible actions.”

ZF said that it stands “firmly” with Israel in its right to defend itself. It further hoped that the PA and Hamas would “prioritize the best interests of their respective populations and act responsibly.”