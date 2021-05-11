Canadian Jewish groups denounce rocket attacks against Israel

Leading Canadian Jewish groups have condemned the ongoing rocket attacks against Israel.

B’nai Brith Canada tweeted, “We condemn the terrorist rocket attack fired deep into Jerusalem by Hamas, a murderous, terrorist organization, whose despicable methods of targeting innocent civilians are well known and criticized by the international community #Terrorism.”

They also strongly criticized anti-Israel protestors in Toronto for breaking COVID lockdown rules.

“Along with the repeated calls to destroy Israel, we strongly condemn the public health risk created by a large crowd of anti-Israel protesters in Toronto today. Lockdown rules stipulate that (less than) 10 people can gather outside with no exception for hateful anti-Israel protests,” they stated.

B’nai Brith added that Israeli Jews exercising their property rights should be treated as such.

“Condemnation should be reserved for those using violence and terror to obstruct property rights, not those trying to exercise those basic rights. Owning property as a Jew in Jerusalem is not a crime,” they stated.

Another leading Jewish organization in Canada, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) also condemned the violence of the last few days.

"Over the last 96 hours, violence has erupted in Jerusalem and has now spread across Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to the detriment of Israelis and Palestinians alike, “ tweeted CIJA.

They continued, “Israel has attempted to de-escalate the situation. Security forces on the Temple Mount were scaled back. Jerusalem Day events were significantly changed or cancelled. Supreme Court delayed ruling on the controversial Sheikh Jarrah case.”

CIJA noted that, “Turkey and Iran are voluntarily adding fuel to the fire, using religious rhetoric to stoke tensions and promote violence,” referring to a Jerusalem Post article that quoted Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calling Israel “cruel” and a “terrorist state,” and that Turkey seeks to “save Jerusalem”