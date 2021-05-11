IDF warns Gazans: Stay away from Hamas

The IDF issued a warning to residents of the Gaza Strip to stay away from sites which contain Hamas weapons as Israel retaliates for the continued rocket fire against its cities.

"At this time, the IDF has launched a wide and unique wave of attacks in the Gaza Strip. For your safety - stay away from any site that contains Hamas weapons," the IDF warned.

The IDF's warning comes as the Israeli military has conducted hundreds of strikes inside Gaza to eliminate weapons, terrorist leaders, and militants in the process of firing rockets in retaliation for the firing of hundreds of rockets at Israel.

Two Israeli civilians were killed by rockets fired from Gaza Tuesday afternoon,