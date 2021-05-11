IDF releases footage of elimination of rocket-firing terrorists

Army continues retaliation against Gaza terrorists for launching of hundreds of rockets.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF Gaza Division has carried out many attacks on terrorists in the Gaza Strip using air, sea and land fire.

Using high-quality and accurate intelligence that allows for the rapid deployment of aircraft and various ground units, the IDF eliminated about 15 terrorists who fired rockets and fired anti-tank missiles, and struck a large number of terrorist targets - Hamas infrastructure and underground targets.

An IDF spokesman released documentation in which soldiers identified rocket launches and attacked the targets with an 'Gil' missile - thus eliminating two terrorist operatives.



