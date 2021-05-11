Changes in public transportation due to rocket fire

Israel's Transportation Ministry has ordered changes to public transportation in southern Israel, due to the recent rocket fire from Gaza and Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Some of the bus lines in Ashkelon and the Gaza border area will be modified, and others were canceled.

In the Eshkol Regional Council, lines 36 and 379 will not operate; line 35 from Be'er Sheva will operate as usual. Bus lines 19, 20, 26, 27, and 29 in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council will not operate on Tuesday, and changes will be made to lines 361, 363, 364, 391, 464, 465, 490, 492, and 498, which travel via the Givati Junction.

Bus lines 353 and 378 will travel via Route 34 between Sderot and Netivot, and line 58 from Netivot will end its route at Shokeda.

Train lines will not travel through the Sderot, Oftakim, and Netivot stations. The trains will travel between Ashkelon and Be'er Sheva.

Transportation Ministry Director General Ofer Malka on Monday night held an urgent Zoom meeting with all of the bodies and companies connected to the Ministry, in order to discuss preparations for managing the escalation in southern Israel. During the meeting, each body went over its activities and preparations for the escalation and increase in rocket attacks.