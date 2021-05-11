State Department spokesman: We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday said the US condemns “in the strongest” terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired on Israel in recent hours.

“This is an unacceptable escalation. While we urge de-escalation on all sides, we also recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and to defend its people and its territory,” said Price.

“It is critical for all sides to ensure calm and de-escalate tensions and avoid violent confrontations,” he added.

The spokesman noted that Washington is “deeply concerned about the situation in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including confrontations in Jerusalem” and particularly on the Temple Mount, as well as the rocket attacks.

“The United States will remain fully engaged to promote calm in Jerusalem, and we welcome the steps the Israeli government has taken in recent days aimed at avoiding provocations,” said Price.