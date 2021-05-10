Jewish actor's "Shabbat Shalom" Instagram post attacked with anti-Israel comments

Jewish actor Josh Peck's post to Instagram of a photo of him and his young son wearing kippahs and wishing everyone “Shabbat Shalom” was met with a chorus of offensive anti-Israel comments.

According to StopAntisemitsm.org, the 34-year old actor famous for being a Nickelodeon star on the show “Drake & Josh” which ran from 2004 to 2007, received many kind responses wishing him a Shabbat Shalom back.

However, he also received a large number of offensive responses, including users posting a series of Palestinian flag emojis and messages such as “Leave Palestine alone,” “#freepalestine” and “Israel must be destroyed.”

Peck has been open about being Jewish and celebrating his Jewish heritage on social media in the past.

Previous posts included photos of him celebrating Hanukkah and Passover.