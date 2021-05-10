Anti-Semitic graffiti found in multiple locations in Massachusetts town

Hateful anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered last week in multiple locations in Marblehead, Massachusetts, reported NBC 10 Boston.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the public’s help.

The three incidents of vandalism are believed to be related.

"This type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community," Chief Robert Picariello said in on Thursday.

According to media reports, in one of the incidents, anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was found spray painted on a boardwalk in white paint.

In another, the ground underneath a bridge was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti in large black block letters.

"We take all reports of hateful actions, racism and anti-Semitism extremely seriously," Picariello said. “We will continue our investigation into these matters."