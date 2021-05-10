Former Amb. Friedman: Anyone defending Hamas rockets is despicable

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman responded to the rocket fire at central and southern Israel Monday.

"Hamas now firing rockets at civilians in Jerusalem, Mevaseret, Beit Shemesh and the Gaza periphery. Watching children running for cover. Anyone defending this despicable behavior is contributing to the barbarism," Friedman wrote.

The Hamas terrorist organization launched seven rockets at Israel's capital after 6 pm Monday evening. Shortly afterwards, the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization launched dozens of rockets at southern Israel.

One Israeli citizen has been reported wounded so far.

Earlier, Ambassador Friedman criticized US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for accusing Israel of attacking the Al Aqsa Mosque during riots on the Temple Mount.

"Unlike you, I have never prayed on the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, because Israel limits prayer there to Muslims - no Jewish or Christian prayer is allowed. Israel bends over backwards to secure Muslim worship at Muslim holy sites. You are way off on the facts," Friedman wrote.