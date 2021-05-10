Iran publicly confirms negotiations with Saudi Arabia

On Monday, Iran confirmed publicly that is in in talks with Saudia Arabia, stating that it was willing to attempt to resolve longstanding issues with its regional rival, reported Reuters.

"De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh during a televised press conference.

"We welcome resolving of the issues that have existed between the two countries," he said. "We will use our best efforts in this regard."

Last week, Saudi Foreign Ministry official Ambassador Rayed Krimly told Reuters that talks were an attempt to decrease regional tensions. The outcome of the negotiations would depend on “verifiable deeds” by the Iranians.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been involved in proxy battles across the Middle East, most predominantly since 2014 in Yemen with the Iran-backed Houthi militias fighting the Saudi-backed government.

Diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran were severed in 2016.

Two rounds of talks have so far taken place.

Reuters reported that sources said last month that Tehran told the Saudis that it would use its position with the Houthis to ask them to stop attacks on Saudi Arabia in exchange for the Saudis supporting Iran’s position in the nuclear talks in Vienna.