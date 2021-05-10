Bath, UK student who allegedly called for “extermination of Jews” on trial

A UK student who allegedly “(encouraged) the eradication of Jewish people” is on trial facing 15 terrorism and hate offences.

The courtroom was told that Andrew Dymock, 23 of Bath used the System Resistance Network (SRN) to post an article describing Jewish people as a “cancer,” BBC News reported.

Dymock, a political science student at Aberystwith University, was also charged with allegedly being a member of the neo-Nazi Sonnenkrieg Division and System Resistance Network (SRN).

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said that an article written by Dymock, “Truth about the Holocaust,” is “"clear in its encouragement of the eradication of Jewish people.”

"Such encouragement constitutes encouragement to commit acts of terrorism. The author calls for the destruction, the eradication, the extermination of an entire race of people,” she said.

The article contained an image of Auschwitz. It was shown to jurors.

Ledward added that Dymock had published an article titled “Hail victory” where he wrote that “a racial holy war is inevitable” and “every stabbing, bombing, shooting further plays into our hands.”

Dymock was also accused of engaging in terrorist funding by soliciting donations on the SRN website through a PayPal account.

Jurors also heard that Dumock used the SRN Twitter account to link to a “terrorist publication” that celebrated the murder of MP Jo Cox. Cox was murdered in 2016 by Thomas Mair, 52, who had a history of psychiatric issues and was linked to US neo-Nazi group National Alliance.

The 15 charges stem from the period between 2017 and 2018 when Dymock allegedly ran the SRN website and Twitter account.