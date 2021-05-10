Watch: Jerusalem Day Flag Dance

The police decided to allow the annual Jerusalem Day Flag Dance to take place despite the Arab riots in Jerusalem Monday.

At this time the Temple Mount is open to all Muslim worshipers and there is no restriction of entry to the Old City or the Temple Mount. Police sources emphasize that during the clashes with security forces, the police did not enter the al-Aqsa Mosque itself or any other mosque at any stage. The Temple Mount is closed to Jews today.

The Flag Dance started at 3:30 PM. The official march will take place between 5:30-7:30 PM.

The organizers of the march announced that the crowds at the Western Wall, the final site of the march, will be limited following the disaster at Meron two weeks ago.