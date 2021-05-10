MK Eichler presents new bill to prevent dissolution of Knesset

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) has proposed a bill to prevent the Knesset from automatically disbanding, and instead declare it an "island of stability" - even during an interim government.

The bill follows over two years of political instability, which were marked by a grand total of four election cycles.

If passed, the bill would allow the Knesset to remain functioning for 18 months regardless of whether a government is formed. During that time, it would be allowed to pass the required legislation and supervise the activities of the interim government.

It would also be possible to form a new government during that time.

The Knesset would dissolve automatically only if a government has not been formed after 18 months.

"What elections meas is damaging to the State," the bill explains. "The political rift influences the social rift, which has only become sharper with every round of elections. The nation has not yet healed from the disagreements which characterize elections before it is thrown into a new round of elections, and so the cycle continues."

"Parallel to the social crisis is an economic crisis which stems from an enormous waste of billions of shekels for repeat elections which lead nowhere. There is also a diplomatic crisis, when the countries of the world see what is going on here, and do not understand what is happening. Knesset members who were members for just a few months have switched their places with other members, who are replaced with yet others. How does this country look to the rest of the world?"