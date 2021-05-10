London Mayor Sadiq Khan wins re-election, thanks Jewish supporters

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was re-elected to a second term beating Conservative rival Shaun Bailey by a smaller margin than his record-breaking 2016 win.

Khan, 51, who became the first Muslim mayor of a European capital after his first victory, thanked “the many Jewish Londoners who are part of my team,” reported the Jewish News.

“I am proud that so many in the community continued to support me as I campaigned to become mayor again this time around,” Khan said. “It meant so much to me that the first event I did as mayor in 2016 was Yom Hashoah.”

Khan added that the contributions of Jewish Londoners is one of the reasons London is one of the “greatest cities in the world.”

Since his first term as mayor being, “I have not stopped engaging with and listening to the Jewish community, over their concerns, and their successes.”

Last month, speaking to the Jewish News, Khan said that he intended to visit Israel during his second term as mayor. He also talked about his “close working relationship” with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.