Watch: Jews attempt to force their way onto Temple Mount

Jews attempt to force their way into the Temple Mount

A group of Jewish visitors hoping to ascend the Temple Mount Monday tried to force their way past a police checkpoint and onto the holy site, after authorities barred them from entering.

Dozens of Jews waiting outside of the entrance to the Temple Mount at the Mughrabi Bridge near the Western Wall Plaza tried to break into the Mount, including attempts to climb over police barricades.

Police forces, including Border Police officers and special anti-riot Yassam forces, prevented any breakthrough at the police checkpoint, successfully barring the Jews from reaching the Mount.

Israeli police commissioner Yaakov ‘Kobi’ Shabti ordered the Temple Mount closed to Jews Monday morning, following a spate of Arab attacks and rioting in and around the Old City of Jerusalem.

After the ban was ordered, Arab rioters attacked the Mughrabi Bridge, hurling stones at the bridge.

When police responded, entering the Temple Mount to break up the riots, Arab rioters hurled rocks and shot fireworks at the officers.

Nine officers were injured in the riots, including one who was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Outside of the Old City, a Jewish driver was assaulted by a mob of Arab rioters who surrounded his vehicle and pelted it with stones, causing him to crash.

The mob then attempted to drag the driver out of his car, while continuing to throw stones at him.

Police officers intervened, extricating the injured driver.





