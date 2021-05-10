Brother Of Meron Victim Makes Chilling Vow

“Classic Simcha Bunim. He’ll never push his way onto a bus, he must be waiting there in the crowd to get home,” the Diskind family told themselves on Friday morning. News had begun to spread about the now infamous Meron tragedy, but mother Chava Diskind was sure it was her son’s sweet nature which kept him from arriving home.

They could not have been more wrong.

The righteous Simcha Bunim Diskind, father of two sweet children, Mindy and Moishe, was crushed to death on Mt. Meron Thursday night. The two little Diskind children just lost their beloved father, and the sole provider of their family. Simcha’s widow is 22 years old.

“I know it's good up there for Simcha Bunim,” are the heart-wrenching words written by Simcha’s brother.

“I'm sure he's sitting there right now with Ra' Shimon studying with him Zohar, waving goodbye to me, with his infinite smile. We remain here with shattered hearts, broken and in pain. I promise you that we will do everything for little Mindy and Moishe.”

Those who learned Talmud with Simcha described him as a “prodigy.”

A fund has been opened on The Chesed Fund to help Simcha’s widow provide for his two children after this devastating loss.

