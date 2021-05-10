Friends of murdered yeshiva student attacked in Old City of Jerusalem

Friends of Yehuda Guetta injured in Old City

Yeshiva students from Samaria were injured by Arab rioters in the capital Monday morning, as they visited the Old City of Jerusalem to mark Jerusalem Day.

A group of yeshiva students from a yeshiva in Israeli town of Itamar in Samaria were attacked by a mob of Arab stone throwers Monday morning, leaving three of them injured.

The assailants fled the scene after the attack.

All three of the injured suffered light injuries and were treated at the scene.

The students were friends and peers of the late Yehuda Guetta, the 19-year-old yeshiva student who was fatally wounded in last week’s terrorist shooting attack at Tapuah Junction in Samaria.

In honor of Guetta, the students were wearing t-shirts with Guetta’s picture printed on them.