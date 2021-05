Watch: Beit El Yeshiva holds Jerusalem Day prayers at Western Wall Dozens of Beit El yeshiva students, led by Rabbi Zalman Melamed, participate in festive morning prayers honoring Jerusalem Day. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Aryeh Minkov Rabbi Zalman Melamed at the Western Wall Dozens of Beit El yeshiva students, led by Rabbi Zalman Melamed, participate in festive morning prayers honoring Jerusalem Day.



Loading....







top