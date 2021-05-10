Bezalel Smotrich: Closure of Temple mount was 'pitiful decision'

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who chairs the Religious Zionism party, on Monday slammed the decision by Israel Police to close the Temple Mount to Jews.

"It seems as if we insist on not learning from past mistakes," he said, emphasizing that "submission to terror invites more and more harm to Jews."

"Terror must be eliminated; it must be beaten. It must not be capitulated to. Instead of preventing the movements of those being attacked, the police must persecute the attackers. This is a very pitiful decision, and I call on the Police Commissioner to backtrack."

MK Orit Strock, also of Religious Zionism, said: "Now that riots have broken out on the Temple Mount and the police have already 'broken in' - healthy logic would require that we evacuate the rioters and bring in the Jews. The Temple Mount is in our hands? Or are those who are violent victorious, and those who sin rewarded?"

Yamina MK Matan Kahane said, "On my way to the Temple Mount this morning, I discovered the Mount had been closed. But only to Jews, of course."

"The Temple Mount must be a safe and open place, for Jews and for adherents of all religions."