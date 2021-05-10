Prof. Nachman Ash: 'Too early to travel abroad'

Professor Nachman Ash, Israel's coronavirus czar, called on Israelis not to rush to travel abroad, despite the relaxation on travel restrictions and various countries' decisions to recognize Israel's vaccine certificates.

"I think it is not yet time to travel abroad," Prof. Ash told 103FM Radio. "In most countries in Europe and outside Europe, infection rates are still high. There is a chance of infection even if you are vaccinated. I would be careful and travel only on essential trips."

Regarding the requirement to wear masks in enclosed spaces, he said "there is an option" to remove the masks, "mostly when those gathering are vaccinated."

"We will need to examine this," he added, noting that "we are waiting for a bit of time to pass from the last reopening."

On whether Israelis will need a third vaccine, he said: "We are examining the data and we will soon make a decision regarding a third vaccine. The option is definitely on the table."