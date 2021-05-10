Morocco concerned over violence in Jerusalem

Morocco on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over the recent violence in Jerusalem

“The Kingdom of Morocco has followed with deep concern the violent incidents in Al Quds Asharif and Al Aqsa Mosque,” the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Morocco “considers these violations as an inadmissible act and likely to stir up tensions.”

“The Kingdom considers that unilateral measures are hardly the solution, just as it calls for dialogue and respect for rights,” the statement continued.

“Morocco affirms the need to preserve the special status of the city of Al Quds and to protect the Islamic character of the holy city and the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque,” it concluded.

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in an agreement brokered by the Trump administration this past December.

In January, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, one of the primary actors in formulating the normalization deal with Israel, said in December that “defending the Palestinian cause is not incompatible with normal relations with Israel.”