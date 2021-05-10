Hamas: Our response will deter Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday called for urgent action in order to take a firm stand against the Israeli "aggression" in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The remarks were made before the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening.

In a letter sent to the leaders of Arab and Islamic states, Haniyeh stated that the Palestinian people will not remain silent in the face of Israeli "crime" in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, which will not pass without a sharp response deterring the "occupation" and its leaders from continuing terrorism against Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian people.

Haniyeh stressed that the Israeli "aggression" crossed all red lines, expressing hope that the Arab and Islamic nations would stand firm in their support of the Palestinian people and Jerusalem to "fend off the aggression and crimes of the Israeli occupation, and prevent it from continuing its terrorism."

"The masses of our Palestinian people in occupied Jerusalem, who have created the path of steadfastness and patience for more than 50 years, in defending the land and the holy sites in the name of the entire Arab and Islamic nation, will continue on their path of liberation, the return (of the refugees) and the establishment of the Palestinian state with its capital, East Jerusalem," Haniyeh wrote.