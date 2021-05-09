Israeli driver attacked after accidentally entering Qalqilya

An Israeli driver was attacked and his car stolen after he accidentally entered a Palestinian Authority-controlled city Sunday.

The victim, a resident of central Israel, accidentally drove into the PA-controlled city of Qalqilya, whereupon he was attacked by a group of local Arabs, who surrounded his vehicle and prevented him from driving off.

The assailants forced the driver out of his car, attacking him and threatening him at knifepoint. The suspects stole the man’s car and fled the scene.

A friend of the victim notified police, and officers were dispatched to the scene to extricate the driver. The driver did not require medical attention after the attack.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.