Poll: Yamina voters opposed to Bennett leading unity government

Israelis are evenly divided on whether center-right parties such as Yamina and the New Hope should form a unity government with left-wing parties, a new poll shows.

According to a poll conducted by Direct Polls and published by Channel 12 Sunday afternoon, a narrow majority of Israelis support the formation of a unity government led by Yamina chief Naftali Bennett which includes parties from the Left and center-left.

The poll found 50.1% of respondents back such an arrangement, compared to 45.8% who are opposed to the establishment of such a government.

A clear majority of Yamina voters are opposed to the formation of such a government, however, with 60.2% rejecting a unity government, compared to just 29.1% who support the establishment of such a government.

The poll also asked respondents how stable they believe a unity government led by Bennett and Yair Lapid and how likely it will be established.

A plurality (31%) said it would last for most of its four-year term, while 23% said it would be formed but would likely collapse during Bennett’s term as premier – before Lapid rotates in as premier – with 22% saying such a government won’t be formed at all, and 16% who said that while opposition parties might reach an agreement for a government, it won’t actually pass the necessary vote in the Knesset.