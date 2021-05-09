Video: WION
China guilty of 'biological warfare'?
Brazil's President made veiled hint that China ordered 'biological strike', using COVID to gain economical standing at the cost of others.
Tags: Biological Warfare China
COVID-19 in China
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...China guilty of 'biological warfare'?
China guilty of 'biological warfare'?
Brazil's President made veiled hint that China ordered 'biological strike', using COVID to gain economical standing at the cost of others.
Tags: Biological Warfare China
COVID-19 in China
iStock
Video: WION
top