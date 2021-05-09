Muslim Brothers plan Europe’s conquest

This is how the great expert on the Muslim world, Gilles Kepel, author of the new book Le Prophère et la Pandémie, speaks to the monthly Causeur. "Turkey has become the place where the Muslim Brothers organize themselves for the conquest of Europe," says Kepel. "There is a whole pressure of political Islam in Western Europe, spread by Turkey, which passes from support for mosques in the hands of the Muslim Brotherhood and Jihado-Salafite ideologues, as well as from deliveries of votes. The latter factor is particularly significant in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium where the Turkish population is very high and attentive to Erdogan's deliveries ". (Translated by G.M.)

According to Kepel, we have not paid enough attention to an event that took place last summer, too focused on holidays and Covid. "It is Erdogan's re-Islamization of Hagia Sophia, a true encrypted message sent to Europe. Erdogan becomes the champion of Islam angry against the West and Christianity ".

Millî Görüs, the Turkish association that is building the "largest mosque in Europe" in Strasbourg, is rapidly expanding in France and Europe, acquiring more and more mosques and Islamic schools and centers in large cities.

Alexandre Del Valle writes that they “manage more than 500 mosques in Western Europe. Across Europe, Millî Görüs works closely with the Muslim Brotherhood with the overriding goal of keeping Turks and Muslims in Western Europe and the Balkans as a reserve of voters loyal to their non-assimilation into society and separatist re-Islamization. They want to conquer Europe seen as decadent, old, de-Christianized, with a weakened identity and therefore to be taken ... ”.

An Islamization that often acts like a wolf in sheep's clothing. Through demographics, for example. In just five years, the Muslim population in Germany has increased by 1 million. And in disguise.

Germany has banned a Muslim humanitarian association, Ansaar International, accusing it of financing Islamist terrorism through the coverage of its charities.

A sinuous Islamization more dangerous than that fought with bullets and knives.

