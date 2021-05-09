Netanyahu hopes Mansour Abbas will stop Bennett-Lapid government

The Likud party is continuing its efforts to prevent the formation of a 'change' government.

The Yisrael Hayom newspaper reported that last week one of Netanyahu's associates met with United Arab List Mansour Abbas for a conversation that lasted more than three hours in an attempt to persuade him to oppose the government being formed by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

The official left with the impression that Abbas would prefer a right-wing government to a left-wing government.

The Likud also hopes that members of the Joint Arab List will find it difficult to support the Bennett-led government and will torpedo the move.

Despite Netanyahu's pressure on Abbas, the other side will also hold talks with him today or tomorrow in an attempt to secure his support for the government.

Abbas has proven in the past, despite ties with certain Likud members, that he is not "in their pocket" when he voted against them on the issue of the Knesset Arrangements Committee.

Today, Bennett and Lapid will continue to conduct coalition negotiations and meetings with the leaders of the partner parties.

Meetings were held between all the heads of the bloc Friday from morning until the start of Shabbat. The discussions focus on the division of ministries, on the working mechanism in a complex parity government, and also on the issue of guidelines.