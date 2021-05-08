Hamas spokesman: Israel will pay the price for its 'aggression'

Mohammad Hamada, Hamas spokesman in Jerusalem, said that the "Israeli occupation" will pay the price of its "aggression" and flagrant violation of the Muslims' right to pray at Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement to the media, Hamada said that the actions of the "occupation" against worshipers at Al Aqsa, including the "cruel attacks on them" as they knelt to pray, prove that this is a war waged by the "Zionists" against the Muslim residents of Jerusalem and against freedom of religion.

According to him, Israel is expanding its war from an attempt to "chase out" the residents of Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbhorhood from their homes, to preventing prayers from being held at Al Aqsa Mosque.

"We send our blessings to the young revolutionists who protect Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem, and we call upon our Palestinian nation to join the support of Al Aqsa and stop the cruel aggression against it," Hamada concluded.

On Friday afternoon, approximately 75,000 Muslims attended prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount. In the riots which broke out afterwards, 17 police officers were injured.