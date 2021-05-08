Tripadvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum

Travel website Tripadvisor has removed an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with its submission guidelines, The Associated Press reported on Friday.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to “test the chamber” and called the site “fun for the family.”

The company said at the time the review “complies with their submission guidelines,” the tweet said.

Tripadvisor later changed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it. The museum thanked Tripadvisor.

Some 1.1 million people, including a million Jews from across Europe, were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau between 1940 and 1945.

The museum set up at the site of the former Nazi death camp had a record number of visitors in 2019.

In September of 2015, the Vatican pledged 100,000 euros ($125,000) towards preserving the former Nazi death camp, becoming the 31st state to donate to the foundation.

