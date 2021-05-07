Islamic Jihad: Israel must expect a response at any moment

The leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization threatened Israel on Friday, following the clashes in Jerusalem.

"It is impossible to remain silent about what is happening in Jerusalem - the enemy must expect a response at any moment," said Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala.

The Hamas terrorist organization also blamed Israel for the violence in Jerusalem, saying, "Israel will pay the price."

Earlier, clashes that broke out between police forces and Muslim worshipers following the conclusion of prayers on the Temple Mount.

Police forces dispersed hundreds of rioters using stun grenades and other means. During the riot, the officers were pelted with rocks, bottles and other objects.

Three police officers were injured in the violence. The Red Crescent reported that dozens of Palestinian Arabs were injured.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas blamed Israel for the ongoing clashes in Jerusalem, saying that “the international community must take responsibility and stop the aggression.”

The US, meanwhile, called on Israel to deescalate tensions in Jerusalem.

State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said that Washington is “deeply concerned about the heightened tensions in Jerusalem and added, “As we head into a sensitive period in the days ahead, it will be critical for all sides to ensure calm and act responsibly to deescalate tensions and avoid violent confrontation.”

