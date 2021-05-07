

Yom Yerushalayim Marks the End of Zionism A discussion on Yom Yerushalayim, various Israeli political camps & the next stage of Jewish liberation Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen ,

Flash 90 Jerusalem Day dance through Damascus Gate on way to Western Wall The Six Day War concluded the Zionist era, sparked a major crisis for Western civilization & began the next chapter of the Jewish people's story.



Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Jerusalem educator Shammai Siskind for a discussion on Yom Yerushalayim, various Israeli political camps & the next stage of Jewish liberation.



