The Six Day War concluded the Zionist era, sparked a major crisis for Western civilization & began the next chapter of the Jewish people's story.
Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Jerusalem educator Shammai Siskind for a discussion on Yom Yerushalayim, various Israeli political camps & the next stage of Jewish liberation.
Yom Yerushalayim Marks the End of Zionism
A discussion on Yom Yerushalayim, various Israeli political camps & the next stage of Jewish liberation
Tags: Radio Yom Yerushalayim
Jerusalem Day dance through Damascus Gate on way to Western Wall
Flash 90
The Six Day War concluded the Zionist era, sparked a major crisis for Western civilization & began the next chapter of the Jewish people's story.