Secular Israeli couple donate NIS 1 million to victims of Meron disaster

Marius Nacht, a wealthy Israeli entrepreneur, and his wife Inbar, a lawyer, have decided to donate a million shekels to the families of those who were killed in the Meron disaster on Lag b’Omer.

Nacht co-founded the CheckPoint company, and his family manages Nacht Philanthropic Ventures, which donated to a number of causes during the coronavirus epidemic.

He and his wife describe themselves as secular. A statement issued by their foundation’s representative, Nachman Rosenberg, explained their decision, telling Ynet: “From the moment the news of the tragedy hit, the Nacht family felt obligated, from a moral and Zionist standpoint, to find a way to assist.

“After it became known that many of the mourning families struggled with daily financial difficulties, which were exacerbated by the tragedy, attorney Inbar Nacht made a decision to grant NIS 18,000 that would be immediately transferred to each family directly, without intermediaries.”

Each of the 45 families affected will receive the grant.