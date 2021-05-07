Tragedy at Meron and why no one is taking responsibilty

Mourning and stocktaking have gripped Israel in the wake of the Meron tragedy in which 45 souls were trampled. The answer to all our questions is taking responsibility for all the G-d has entrusted us with: One another, the land, the planet, one another.

This is the lesson taught in parashat Behar, concerning the Sabbatical years and the Yovel Jubilee year. And this is the lesson taught in parashat Bechukotai, "And if, despite this, you still do not listen to Me, still treating Me as happenstance, I will treat you with a fury of happenstance."